Researchers find more people are dying from colon cancer

(NBC News) Alarming new research from the American Cancer Society finds more younger adults are dying from colon cancer.

The data shows a growing number of people in their 30s, 40s and early 50s are not only diagnosed with colon cancer, they’re dying from aggressive tumors.

“It’s shifting the burden of colorectal cancer to young families and people in their most productive years of life,” says Rebecca Siegel of the American Cancer Society.

The rise in mortality is confined to white adults, and experts do not know why.

“This increase in incidence is real. And it’s scary, because we don’t know what’s causing it,” Siegel says.

Signs of colon cancer include persistent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.

The American Cancer Society recommends most people start colon cancer screenings at age 50, but given this new research many doctors say those guidelines may need to be re-evaluated.

