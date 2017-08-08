Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

Vera Wooten, 40, is accused of pouring gasoline on her husband and setting him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin. (Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

CORBIN, KY (AP) — A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

