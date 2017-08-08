Shots fired during pursuit of suspected shoplifter in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Several police agencies are investigating after a shoplifting incident led to a deputy firing at the suspect.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 8pm Tuesday with a shoplifting call at the OshKosh B’gosh store at the Tanger Outlet Mall. Deputies on bike patrol found the suspect in her vehicle in the back of the parking lot.

When deputies tried to talk to her, the Sheriff’s office said she began to pull away, knocking one of the officers over in the process.

One deputy believed she was driving at them and fired at least one shot at the vehicle, puncturing a tire.

The driver got away and started heading east, away from the mall. That’s when a nearby deputy started chasing the suspect.

The Sheriff’s office said the suspect crashed about a mile away at the intersection of Berkshire Road and 3 Bs and K.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A deputy was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Ohio BCI is investigating the shooting, the Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating the crash and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shoplifting.

No charges have been filed yet,but they are expected.