Top Spots: Best bookstores in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — National Book Lover’s Day is Aug. 9, and there’s no better way to celebrate than exploring all the great bookstores in Central Ohio. We asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite shops in the area are, and here’s what they told us:

The Book Loft

For the second year in a row, The Book Loft tops the list when it comes to viewers’ favorite bookstore. Located in historic German Village, this treasure-trove takes up an entire city block with 32 rooms full of books. It’s also one of the country’s largest independent bookstores.

Barnes & Noble

NBC4 viewers can’t get enough of retail giant Barnes & Noble. You’ll find anything here: best sellers, classic literature, comic books, tabletop games, music, DVDs, bookworm-friendly gadgets…the list goes on and on. The chain has seven locations throughout the Columbus metro area, so you’re never far from your next book fix.

Half Price Books

Huge book selection? Check. Rare finds? Check. Collectibles and other gifts? Check. The discount book chain Half Price Books is a favorite among Columbus residents. Our viewers’ favorites include the Graceland Mall store and the Carriage Hill location, but with six stores throughout the metro area, you don’t have to go far to pick up your next great read.

Gramercy Books

Located in the heart of Bexley, newcomer Gramercy Books opened its doors last fall. They’re locally owned, independently operated and connect readers with books through special events featuring authors, poets and songwriters. The store features a cafe concept from Kitties with Stumptown coffee, breakfast items, snacks and cupcakes.

Paragraphs Bookstore

If you’re in the Mount Vernon area, you need to check out Paragraphs Bookstore. Located right downtown, the independent bookstore sells all kinds of books, as well as greeting cards, unique gifts and Melissa & Doug toys. Can’t make the trip to Mount Vernon but want to support the neighborhood bookstore? No worries: You can always order books from them online.

Village Bookshop

Located in an historic church off of State Route 161 in Dublin, walking into the Village Bookshop is like finding a hidden treasure. With more than 9,000 square feet full of books, you’ll find just about anything — from comics and SciFi to textbooks and best-selling novels.

Readers’ Garden Book Store

Located in the charming town of Granville, Readers’ Garden offers a wide selection of new releases, used books and unique gifts. The independent bookstore also hosts book signings, readings and lectures.

Kicks Mix

Want to get your literature fix while supporting a good cause? Kicks Mix in Newark is an indpendent bookstore that offers employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities so they can learn life-long skills. The store has more than 50,000 titles in stock as well as 5,000 CDs, movies and records.