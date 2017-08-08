US 33 closed in both directions following multiple vehicle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — US 33 is currently closed in both directions following a multiple vehicle crash near SR 104.

Emergency officials on scene confirm to NBC4 that multiple people have been rushed to area hospitals. At least one of those victims is in critical condition.

Video from Chopper 4 showed heavy damage to a dark colored sedan and a red colored SUV.

No other details were immediately available.

