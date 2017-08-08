Wife of charity runner injured in hit and run makes plea for tips

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The wife of a runner who was hit by a vehicle and left along the side of a busy road opened up about the horrific incident on Monday, and pleaded for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Cross-country runner Nicholas Ashill is a professor from the United Arab Emirates and was attempting to complete a charity run from Los Angeles to New York City. He was running along US 40 near the Clark County-Madison County line when he was struck by a passing pickup truck. His wife, Sarah, was video chatting with him when it happened.

“I was really scared that our children were standing right there, and we were going to watch him die,” Sarah said. “I could hear him getting worse, and I could hear his breathing getting labored and he would…and he was so quiet and I’d go, ‘Nick, can you hear me?’”

Sarah started recording the video call, and shared it during a press conference, pleading for the driver of the pickup truck to come forward.

Sarah says Nicholas won’t be released from Wexner Medical Center for another five months. He was only 600 miles away from reaching his goal, but doctors say that goal may never be reached. The extent of his injuries might even prevent him from being able to run again.

The vehicle that struck Nicholas is described as a 1990s-model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. Investigators say there may be damage to the truck’s right side and right mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-879-7626.

 

