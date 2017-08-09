22 reported overdoses in 24 hours in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WDTN) — Public health officials have issued a community wide alert following a spike of drug overdoses in Cincinnati.

Officials say 22 overdoses were reported within a period of 24 hours.

Authorities call the increase disturbing and say they need more resources to combat the drug epidemic.

“First responders whether it’s police, fire, EMS, nurses, doctors, we can’t say we’re not overwhelmed. We are. And it is frustrating to know that you want to help people but you don’t have those tools and resources to do it,” said Newtown Ohio Police Chief Thomas Synan.

Officials say they believe the spike is due to street drugs being laced with stronger substances like heroin.

“I feel like we’re yelling as loudly as we can and nobody’s listening,” said Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi. “And the ones that don’t listen end up here.”

The Hamilton County Coroner says she”s seen 313 overdose deaths this year and the county will likely surpass last year’s 403 deaths.