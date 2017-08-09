Actor James Woods seeks dismissal of Ohio woman’s suit over retweet

FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, actor James Woods attends the "White House Down" premiere party at The Frick Collection, in New York. Woods is asking a court to dismiss an Ohio activists defamation lawsuit against him over a comment he retweeted during the presidential campaign season. The Columbus Dispatch reported Portia Boulger, a Chillicothe resident and supporter of Bernie Sanders, filed the federal lawsuit in March. Boulger is seeking $3 million in damages .(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHILLICOTHE, OH (AP) — Actor James Woods is asking a court to dismiss an Ohio activist’s defamation lawsuit against him over a comment he retweeted during the presidential campaign season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Portia Boulger, a Chillicothe resident and supporter of Bernie Sanders, filed the federal lawsuit in March. Boulger is seeking $3 million in damages.

The Twitter account @voxday mistakenly identified Boulger as a woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a March 2016 rally for Pres. Trump. Woods’ account then retweeted the photo and tweet, asking, “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”

The same day, @voxday issued a correction to its original tweet, saying the woman in the T-shirt wasn’t Boulger. Woods tweeted a correction 10 days later.

