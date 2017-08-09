Battle against bullying: Cyberbullying facts and stats

(WFLA) — In addition to the stresses of homework, some children are having to suffer from an additional burden – bullying.

In 2012, The Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine conducted a study of children between the ages of 10 and 17. The children were interviewed by phone in 2008 and again in 2010. The findings suggested an alarming trend. The number of children that reported being bullied or threatened in the past year more than doubled the odds of a child having suicidal thoughts.

The statistics about bullying are raising questions about what more needs to be done. According to Dosomething.org, a non-profit focused on young individuals and social change, 1 in 5 students reports being a victim of bullying. Only 1 in 10 victims will report the abuse, according to the site.

In an increasingly digital age, 68% of teens think cyberbullying is a serious problem, and girls are more than twice as likely to be victims.

