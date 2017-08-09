Can you find all of the circles in this image?

(WCMH) – Can you find the 16 circles hidden in this image?

The image is known as the Coffer Illusion. It was created by Anthony Norcia and was a finalist in the 2006 Best Illusion of the Year Contest.

It was recently re-introduced to the Internet by BoingBoing.

First-time viewers of the image will only see a series of rectangles.

Norcia wrote of his illusion:

First time viewers of this display invariably do not see the 16 circles segmented from the background. Rather, they see a series of rectangles that they frequently describe as “door panels”. The illusion pits segmentation cues against what appears to be a very strong prior to interpret the image as a series of 3-D structures “coffers” with closed boundaries. (A coffer is a decorative sunken panel.) It appears that the prior involves both closure and shape-from shading assumptions. The Coffer Illusion is a variation on Gianni Sarcone’s “Op Art illusion”.