Delaware County authorities identify Tanger Outlets shoplifting suspect after shots fired during pursuit

By Published:

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A suspected shoplifter has been arrested on several charges after knocking over a deputy and fleeing the scene of the purported crime.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 8pm Tuesday with a shoplifting call at the OshKosh B’gosh store at the Tanger Outlet Mall. Deputies on bike patrol found the suspect in her vehicle in the back of the parking lot.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Alana Hissong of Blacklick.

When deputies tried to talk to Hissong, the Sheriff’s office said she began to pull away, knocking the bicycle officer over in the process.

Another deputy believed she was driving at them and fired several shots at the vehicle, puncturing a tire.

The driver got away and started heading east in her pickup truck, away from the mall.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said other deputies began pursuing Hissong, who crashed her vehicle near the intersection of Berkshire Road and 3 Bs and K Road. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and was arrested upon her release overnight. Martin said she had a warrant out for cocaine possession. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has also charged her with impaired driving, failure to yield, driving under suspension, and driving without a seatbelt.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave, based on standard procedure.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s