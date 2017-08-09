DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A suspected shoplifter has been arrested on several charges after knocking over a deputy and fleeing the scene of the purported crime.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 8pm Tuesday with a shoplifting call at the OshKosh B’gosh store at the Tanger Outlet Mall. Deputies on bike patrol found the suspect in her vehicle in the back of the parking lot.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Alana Hissong of Blacklick.

When deputies tried to talk to Hissong, the Sheriff’s office said she began to pull away, knocking the bicycle officer over in the process.

Another deputy believed she was driving at them and fired several shots at the vehicle, puncturing a tire.

The driver got away and started heading east in her pickup truck, away from the mall.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said other deputies began pursuing Hissong, who crashed her vehicle near the intersection of Berkshire Road and 3 Bs and K Road. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and was arrested upon her release overnight. Martin said she had a warrant out for cocaine possession. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has also charged her with impaired driving, failure to yield, driving under suspension, and driving without a seatbelt.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave, based on standard procedure.