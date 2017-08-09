Five dogs found dead inside Florida pet resort that caught fire

VALRICO, FL (WFLA) – Firefighters made a sad discovery inside a burned home in Valrico, five dead dogs.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said at 8:30 p.m. HCFR received a 911 call about a fire at 513 St Cloud Ave. N. A home is located at this address as well as a business, the Almost Home Pet Resort.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters knocked the flames down. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen of the home, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

While searching the home, firefighters found five dogs deceased inside the home. One poodle was found alive.

Betsy Hicka lives at the home with the dogs, which are show dogs. She said the dogs who died in the fire are named Lacey, Casey, Gidgett, Star and Maverick. HCFR said the dead dogs were turned over to animal control.

A kennel is located on the same property behind the house that caught fire. The kennel was not damaged. The business will be open today, according to the Almost Home Pet Resort Facebook page . “The kennel itself is ok and all of your precious pets are safe. We are open for business today.”

Employees didn’t know about fire until they showed up for work this morning, many are upset about what happened.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.