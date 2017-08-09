Giant inflatable chicken stares down White House

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — A rather unusual visitor turned up near the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Just beyond the White House, in a public area known as the ellipse, someone set up a giant inflatable chicken.

It has a golden coif of hair, apparently meant to resemble President Trump.

Although nobody has yet claimed responsibility, the chicken has been used in the past by organizers of the Tax Day March, trying to coax President Trump into releasing his tax returns.

Today, however, the President didn’t get to see the big bird. He was at his golf club in New Jersey on a working vacation.