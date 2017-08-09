Gym owner makes no apologies for ‘No F—— Cops’ sign

CREDIT: WXIA

ATLANTA (WCMH) — A Georgia gym’s “No Cops” policy is no longer plastered on the front door, but the owner’s sentiment still stands.

A veteran took a photo of the and shared it with NBC affiliate WXIA. 

“Rules: Do whatever the hell you want, correctly, except Crossfit cultism. No f****** cops,” the sign reads.

Jim Chambers, who owns EAV Barbell Club, told WXIA he stands by his message even though he took down the sign.

“We’ve had an explicitly stated ‘No Cop’ policy since we opened, and we also don’t open membership to active members of the military,” he said.

Chambers said most of the groups who work out there are minorities uncomfortable with the presence of law enforcement.

The Atlanta Police Department would not comment on the policy, but told WXIA, “Were we to respond to an emergency there, this sign would not stop us from lawfully doing our job.”

