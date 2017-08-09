OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking for knitters to join an awareness campaign for Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Babies cry more than any other time in their life during the Period of PURPLE Crying, which lasts from about 2 weeks of age until about 3-4 months of age. PURPLE is an acronym that is used to describe specific characteristics of an infant’s crying during this time (Peak of Crying, Unexpected, Resists Soothing, Pain-Like Face, Long Lasting, Evening).

“It is important for parents to know that it is a normal and healthy part of infancy, that it is not their fault, and that it is not going to last forever,” the Department of Health said in a press release about the CLICK for Babies campaign.

The purple hats will remind new parents never to shake a baby, as they will be donated to local hospitals. They can be created in several styles, as long as they are mostly out of purple yarn.

“Volunteers are encouraged to knit or crochet newborn baby boy and girl caps of any shade of purple with soft, baby friendly yarn,” the Department of Health said in a press release. “The caps can have a variety of fun colors and patterns, as long as they are at least 50 percent purple and free of straps, strings or other potential choking hazards. Purple baby caps are accepted year-round. Only caps received by Oct. 1 will make it in this year’s hospital distribution.”

The caps can be mailed to:

Oklahoma State Department of Health

ATTN: Maternal and Child Health

1000 NE 10th St

Oklahoma City, Ok 73117-1299

Click here to get more information, including patterns for caps.