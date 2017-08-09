Police identify parties involved in deadly wrong-way crash

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the parties involved in a wrong-way crash that left one woman dead.

The crash happened around 12:49pm Tuesday on the ramp from State Route 104 east to US-33 west. According to Columbus Police, Richard Hough, 41, was driving a Chevy Tahoe in the wrong direction on the ramp. The vehicle crashed head-on into a Nissan Sentra operated by Betty Griggs, 63.

Betty Griggs had three passengers in her vehicle: Amanda Griggs, 38, and two young girls, ages 8 and 2. Betty Griggs and Amanda Griggs were both transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where Betty was pronounced dead a short time later. The two children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Hough was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition where police processed him as an impaired driver. Columbus Police say blood tests are pending analysis at this time. No charges have been filed yet.

