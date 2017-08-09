Rescue team attempting to save two people from lake in southeast Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Divers with the Columbus Division of Fire are working to remove two people from a lake in southeast Columbus after the vehicle they were in ended up in the water.

It happened around 1:25am on the 2400 block of Shore Boulevard West. According to Columbus Police, a caller reported that a black SUV drove into a lake and that two men were yelling for help. Responders from the Columbus Division of Fire and the Columbus Division of Police are on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

