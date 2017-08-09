Signs your child is being bullied at school

(WFLA) — Children with frequent headaches, unexplainable injuries or dramatic changes in eating habits may be victims of bullying.

Countless research studies say parents should look for obvious changes in their child’s behavior as potential signs they are being harassed or tormented by a bully.

StopBullying.gov is a federal government website managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Designed to raise awareness about bullying, the site reminds parents that not all children will show signs they are being bullied.

In September 2013 a study in the journal Pediatrics looked at the effects of bullying. The study concluded that bullied children were twice as likely to exhibit “psychosomatic” problems compared to those who were not bullied.

When we think about bullying, we often think about the physical form. But with children now on social media and in possession of their own cell phones, it’s becoming harder to actually know if it is happening.

Taunting messages can now be sent to the student through online sites or even text messages. Many online sites say parents should take note if their child becomes nervous around new text messages to their phones.

If you know someone being bullied, don’t ignore the problem. For more information, check out stopbullying.gov