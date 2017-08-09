Signs your child is bullying others at school

(WFLA) — While a lot of attention is focused on the warning signs a child may be a victim a bullying, it is also helpful to look for the signs that a kid may be bullying others.

Stopbullying.gov, a federal government website managed by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, provides parents and educators with some helpful ways of identifying kids who may be bullying others.According to the National Education Association, bullying occurs once every seven minutes. Bullying can happen at any time, including before and after school.

If a child is frequently sent to the principal’s office, blames others for problems or gets into fights, the child may be bullying others.

Check out the slideshow below for more warning signs that a kid may be bullying others.

SLIDESHOW: Signs a child is bullying others

