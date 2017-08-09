Stop bullying resources & experts

There are many resources who can help you in the Battle Against Bullying.

Bully-Proofing Youth
Bully-Proofing Youth is a practical and effective bullying prevention program designed for children grades 1-12.

Great Schools: Nine Ways To Eliminate Bullying

“It Gets Better” Campaign
The Civil Rights Division and the entire Justice Department are committed to ending bullying and harassment in schools.

American Psychological Association – Articles on bullying

Public Schools Review – Issues and Solutions on bullying

Bullying Prevention and Intervention: – Information for parents on bullying

National Education Association – Articles on bullying and prevention

National School Safety Center – Information on the prevention of school crime and violence

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Phone Number = 1-800-273-TALK)

National Bullying Prevention Center

StopBullying.gov

