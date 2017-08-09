US Marshals task force looking for man after chase in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A U.S. Marshals task force is looking for a man with a violent past after a chase Wednesday morning in Grove City.

The Marshals Service said 52-year-old Harold Brown from Commercial Point led officers on a dangerous chase after an attempt to pull him over by Groveport Police. Brown is out on parole after serving seven years for kidnapping and aggravated robbery in Pickaway County. He’s also wanted on several warrants.

A warrant filed Wednesday said Harold made his getaway from a Grove City strip mall on Hoover Road. Tammi Neighbor witnessed what happened. She watched from her window a scene unfold she’s only seen on TV.

“I thought wow this is just like out of a movie,” she said.

Neighbor works in the strip mall where U.S. Marshals said they and Groveport Police were trying to pull over Brown on a theft warrant when—

“I heard like some squealing tires,” said Neighbor. “I saw this truck, this pickup truck came flying through here, went like spinning and sliding around.”

A new warrant filed Wednesday said Brown drove his Ford pickup recklessly through the strip mall parking lot. It says Brown swerved between parked cars and people walking, causing a serious risk of physical harm.

“The next thing I know because I’m like what the heck is going on? I hear this big crunch,” said Neighbor.

U.S. Marshals said that’s when Brown slammed into at least one Groveport cruiser before jumping the curb, crossing the sidewalk onto Hoover Road.

“I think everyone here in the strip mall from the last four stores down were all running out and going down to kind of see what’s going on,” said Neighbor.

Brown, who has a lengthy and violent criminal history, got away after officers called off the chase, saying it became just too dangerous for other people out on the road. No one was hurt.

This isn’t the first time Harold has run from police. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding law enforcement in Ross County in 2006.