Video shows father, son fight off armed robbers at Texas store

By Published:

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — A store owner and his son weren’t having it when two men, armed with guns, came into their Arlington store and demanded money.

Security cameras were rolling when one of the robbers pointed a gun at the two men and hopped behind the counter. The store’s owner, Khurrum Monga, told KXAS his son started fighting back.

“When my son jumped in, I just followed him,” Monga said. “If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen to both of us.”

The second robber pulled out a gun and tried to get the upper hand but Monga and his son weren’t going to give up. The second robber decided enough was enough and it was time to leave, but the Mongas kept battling the first guy, dragging him back into the store.

Eventually, the second robber had to come back and pull the other robber out of the Mongas’ grip.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s