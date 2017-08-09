Watch out for school zones as school year approaches

(WCMH) — Give us a brake! That’s the message police have as the school year approaches.

A PSA released by Las Vegas police features two pint-sized officers writing a ticket to a school zone scofflaw.

“What the heck?!” one girl says, as a car speeds by.

“Hey lady, you’re speeding in a school zone,” the girls continue. “Give is a break, slow down!”

“I just got a big time ticket,” the woman says to the camera.

In Ohio, the speed limit in a school zone is 20mph. That speed limit applies when children are going to or leaving school and any other time children are outside in the school zone.

Not all school zones have flashing lights or hours posted.

There are increased fines for speeding in a school zone.