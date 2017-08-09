Worthington man accused of attacking woman in Antrim Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Worthington man is facing a felony charge for allegedly attacking a woman who was jogging in Antrim Park in May.

It happened on May 23 on the jogging trail around Antrim Lake.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Alexander Mellon encountered the victim while walking on the path. O’Brien said Mellon pushed the woman to the ground, breaking her wrist.

Mellon walked away after the victim screamed for help and called 911, prosecutors said.

“A male in the park assisted the victim, heard the description she provided to the 911 dispatcher, he circled back around the path, and took a photograph of the suspect while he was still inside the park,” O’Brien said.

Mellon will appear in court at 1:30pm on Friday, August 18.