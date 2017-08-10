Are you ready for the total solar eclipse?

Columbus (WCMH) – We are getting closer and closer to the once in an almost lifetime event, a total solar eclipse that covers coast to coast in the US.

This is something that has not happened in 99 years (June 1918), in the United States. The last time we had a total solar eclipse in part of the US was 38 years ago (February 1979).

When and what should we be expecting from this Total Solar Eclipse?



Below is an image from NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio of where the track of the total solar eclipse will be.

For an easier look, the black and white image below from NASA shows the track. Notice you only have to go a few hundred miles to the south of Ohio to see the total solar eclipse:

Timing: Give or take a minute or two, almost everyone in Central/Southern Ohio will experience the peak at nearly the same time on Monday, August 21st.

According to NASA, in Columbus:

Start of partial, 1:04pm (Southwest Ohio 1:00pm, Northeast Ohio 1:08pm)

Peak of eclipse, 2:27pm (Southwest Ohio 2:27pm, Northeast Ohio 2:32pm)

End of partial, 3:52pm (Southwest Ohio 3:52pm, Northeast Ohio 3:51)

In Ohio, we will not actually see a full solar eclipse. We will be just to the north of the zone. This will still give us a brilliant view of the nearly total eclipse, but will also require approved safety viewers (glasses) during the entire eclipse.

Below is a listing from NASA on how much of the sun will be obstructed at max eclipse. You will notice the more southwest you are in the state, the less sun will be visible.

Northeast Ohio (at Lake Erie/Pennsylvania line): 77.0%

Bucyrus: 83.8%

Mount Vernon: 84.4%

Bellefontaine: 86.3%

Marion: 84.7%

Delaware: 85.5%

Columbus: 86.5%

Cambridge: 84.3%

Circleville: 85.6%

Piketon: 89.4%

Athens: 87.1%

Southwest Ohio (at Kentucky/Indiana line): 91.7%

Safety, safety, safety!!! What you need to protect your eyes.

Since Ohio will be in the zone of an almost solar eclipse, you need to be wearing special viewers (glasses) during the event if you plan on looking at the sun. The normal sunglasses you wear every day are NOT safe. They will allow damage to your eyes if you watch through them.

You need to purchase glasses that have been specially designed to block out harmful light to your eyes. They will hold an ISO-12312-2 rating of certification (ISO= International Organization for Standardization).

Below is a list of vendors who make the viewers (glasses) that have been approved safe for use from the American Astronomical Society:

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 (Solar Filter Foil)

These viewers are sold at many local vendors including grocery stores, hardware stores, big box stores, and even some local libraries are giving them out. (Libraries rock!!)

More info from AAS on locations to buy viewers

Here is an example of mid-afternoon sun with and without the glasses, through the “eyes” of a smartphone:

Below is a picture staring straight up at the sun, it is bright, clearly 🙂

Below is an image of the same sun, through the glasses taken with my camera. I should note: the sun actually looks 100% clear through the glasses, but the camera kind of freaks out. But it still gives you an idea of how much light is allowed to pass through these viewers. When you are looking at almost anything that isn’t the sun, you will see total darkness through the glasses, so DO NOT wear them operating a car or walking around.

If you cannot get your hands on a pair of viewers, you can always do the pinhole projector too!

This could be the easiest method. Grab a piece of paper, poke a perfectly round hole in it, and hold it between you and the ground.

When the sun is eclipsed, the image below will look like a crescent sun on the projection on the ground.

Make sure you are looking at the ground and not the sun. This might not be as fun as looking at it through viewers, but it gets the job done safely.

When I was a kid, I remember making a projection box, and it was a fun activity to build. (build = taking a box, putting a hole in one end and placing the box over my head)

The image above (from timeanddate.com) shows an example of the “eclipse box” as I call it.

If you want direction on how to make it, they explain step by step on their website. Click How to build pinhole box projector to see the step by step instructions!

Have fun & be careful!

This will be a very cool event to see on August 21st in the early afternoon. Just please exercise a bit of caution to protect your eyes.

On the day of the event, NASA will have a live stream set up with views from all over the country along the total eclipse viewing area. To see the NASA’s live stream, click https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive

If you have any more questions about the total solar eclipse, or any eclipse, or any general weather questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave