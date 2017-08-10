Athens County man wanted in connection with large meth bust

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) – Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a large methamphetamine bust in Athens County.

Earlier this week, a search warrant was executed at the home of Mary Dunlevy in the Main Street area of Millfield.

Prosecutors say more than 12 ounces of methamphetamine was found. The meth has an estimated street value of more than $30,000.

Police say Tiffany Dunlevy, 28 and Gary E. Miller, 29, were arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Tiffany Dunlevy was charged with Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree and Miller was charged with two counts of Obstructing Justice, felonies of the third degree.

Shawn Dolan, 30 was arrested for a parole violation.

Authorities are still looking for Joshua A. Dunlevy, 31.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Joshua Dunlevy could be in the Delaware, Ohio area.

Anyone with information about the location of Joshua Dunlevy is asked to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.