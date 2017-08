COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kids across central Ohio are getting ready to head back to school.

Not sure when your child heads back? Just find your child’s school district below! And don’t forget to submit your back to school photos here.

Delaware County

Olentangy Local Schools – August 16, 2017

Delaware City Schools – August 16, 2017

Big Walnut Schools – August 16, 2017

Buckeye Valley Schools – August 17, 2017

Fairfield County

Lancaster City Schools – August 23, 2017 (K-9) Aug. 24 (10-12)

Pickerington Local Schools – August 16, 2017, Aug. 22 for K

Franklin County

Bexley City Schools – August 16, 2017

Canal Winchester Local Schools – Aug. 16 (grades 1-9), Aug. 17 (grades 10-12), Aug. 21 (pre-k), Aug. 23 (Kindergarten)

Capital University – August 21, 2017

CCAD – August 28, 2017

Columbus Catholic Schools – August 23, 2017 *

Columbus City Schools – August 23, 2017

Columbus State Community College – August 28, 2017

Dublin City Schools – August 16, 2017, Aug. 16-17 phase in K

Franklin University – August 14, 2017

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools – August 16, 2017

Grandview Heights City Schools – August 16, 2017

Groveport Madison Local Schools – August 14, 2017

Hilliard City Schools – August 21, 2017

New Albany-Plain Local Schools – August 17, 2017

Ohio Dominican University – August 23, 2017

Ohio State University – August 17, 2017

Ohio Weslyan University – August 23, 2017

Otterbein University – August 21, 2017

Reynoldsburg City Schools – August 16, 2017

South-Western City Schools – August 23, 2017

Upper Arlington City Schools – August 16, 2017

Westerville City Schools – August 17, 2017

Whitehall City Schools – August 16, 2017

Worthington City Schools – August 16, 2017

Hocking County

Logan-Hocking Local Schools –August 17, 2017

Licking County

Licking Heights Local School District –August 17, 2017 (Aug. 17 for K)

Newark City Schools – August 17, 2017

Southwest Licking Schools – August 22, 2017 (Aug 23 for K)

Knox County

Mt. Vernon City Schools – August 17, 2017

Marion County

Marion City Schools – August 17, 2017

Pickaway County

Circleville City Schools – August 17, 2017

Ross County

Chillicothe City School District – August 22, 2017

Union County

Marysville Ex. Village Schools

Aug. 15 Freshman Day Only & Staggered start 1-8 last names A-G

Aug. 16 All HS Students & Staggered start 1-8 last names H-O

Aug. 17 Staggered start grades 1-8 last names P-Z

Aug. 18 All students.