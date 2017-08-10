Bug-covered baby found abandoned at Texas apartment complex

By Published:

HOUSTON (KPRC) A newborn girl was found Thursday abandoned and covered in bugs at a Houston, Texas apartment complex.

According to Harris County deputies, the child was found about 5 a.m. in a grassy area at the Bridges of Cypress Creek apartments.

A resident at the complex, who was on his way to work, heard a baby crying, looked in a flower bed and found the newborn covered in ants and other debris. He took the baby to his apartment and called 911.

“I’m in shock. There’s a hospital, not even a block down the road and if the mother was so worried about the infant’s safety she could’ve easily gone to drop off the baby,” resident Roger Coreas said.

Deputies said the child was less than an hour old and her umbilical cord was still attached.

