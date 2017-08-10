Southeast side shooting victim dies from injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The victim of a southeast side shooting has died.

It happened around 9:05pm near the intersection of East Columbus Street and Oakwood Avenue in Columbus.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police say South Champion Avenue is closed at Columbus Street as a result of the shooting.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.