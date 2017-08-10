Delaware police investigating attempted abduction

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – Police in the City of Delaware are investigating an attempted abduction that happened shortly before 5pm Thursday.

According to police, it happened around 4:50pm on Pennsylvania Avenue near Dempsey Middle School.

A 12-year-old victim told police she was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by a man driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Police said the man slowed down alongside the girl and offered her a ride.

The girl ran from the area.

Police said the suspect was described as a clean-shaven white male around 40 years old. He was wearing black sunglasses.

He was last seen driving east on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has additional information is asked to contact the Police tip line at -740-203-1112 or e-mail officers at policetipline@delawareohio.net.

