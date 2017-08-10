Health officials tie norovirus outbreak to Ohio doughnut shop

By Published:
FILE-- In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, donuts destined for a Phish concert are fried, at Federal Donuts in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MAUMEE, OH (AP) — County health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in northwest Ohio.

A spokesman for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says an outbreak that has sickened at least 214 people has been tied to Mama C’s Donuts in Maumee. The illnesses have been tracked to people who ate at the shop between Friday and Monday.

Health officials in neighboring Wood County also are investigating whether a dozen cases reported there are linked to stores that sell Mama C’s doughnuts.

The Maumee store has been closed since Tuesday for cleaning. It isn’t expected to reopen Thursday.

Norovirus can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Most people recover in a few days, but it can be dangerous for young children or elderly people.

