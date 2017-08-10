List of back to school supplies by your local school district

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Want to know what your kid will need before heading back to school? Find your local school district’s supply list below!

Already finished all your back to school shopping? Then don’t forget to send in your back to school photos here.

AUGUST 14

Groveport Madison Local Schools

AUGUST 15

Marysville Exempted Village Schools

AUGUST 16

Big Walnut Schools:

Canal Winchester Local Schools

Delaware City Schools 

Dublin City Schools 

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools

Grandview Heights City Schools

Olentangy Local Schools

Pickerington Local Schools

Reynoldsburg City Schools

Upper Arlington City Schools

Whitehall City Schools

Worthington City Schools

AUGUST 17

Buckeye Valley Schools

Circleville City Schools

Licking Heights Local Schools

Marion City Schools 

Mt. Vernon City Schools

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

Newark City Schools

Westerville City Schools

