List of back to school supplies by your local school district

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Want to know what your kid will need before heading back to school? Find your local school district’s supply list below!
AUGUST 14
Groveport Madison Local Schools
- Asbury Elementary
- Dunloe Elementary
- Glendening Elementary
- Groveport Elementary
- Madison Elementary
- Sedalia Elementary
- Middle School Central
- Middle School North
- Middle School South
AUGUST 15
Marysville Exempted Village Schools
- Edgewood Elementary
- Mill Valley Elementary
- Navin Elementary
- Northwood Elementary
- Raymond Elementary
- Creekview Intermediate
- Bunsold Middle
AUGUST 16
Big Walnut Schools:
- Big Walnut Elementary
- General Rosencrans
- Harrison Street Elementary
- Hylen Souders Elementary
- Intermediate (grades 5/6)
- Middle School (grades 7/8)
Canal Winchester Local Schools
Delaware City Schools
Dublin City Schools
- Bailey Elementary
- Chapman Elementary
- Deer Run Elementary
- Glacier Ridge Elementary
- Indian Run Elementary
- Olde Sawmill Elementary
- Pinney Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Scottish Corners Elementary
- Thomas Elementary
- Davis Middle
- Grizzell Middle: 6th grade
- Grizzell Middle: 7th grade
- Grizzell Middle: 8th grade
- Karrer Middle: 6th grade
- Karrer Middle: 7th grade
- Karrer Middle 8th grade
- Karrer Middle subject accelerated
- Sells Middle: 6th grade
- Sells Middle: 7thgrade
- Sells Middle: 8th grade
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools
- Blacklick Elementary
- Chapelfield Elementary
- Goshen Lane Elementary
- High Point Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Royal Manor Elementary
- Gahanna Middle East
- Gahanna Middle South: 6th grade
- Gahanna Middle South: 7th grade
- Gahanna Middle South: 8th grade
- Gahanna Middle West
Grandview Heights City Schools
Olentangy Local Schools
- Alum Creek Elementary
- Arrowhead Elementary
- Cheshire Elementary
- Freedom Trail Elementary
- Glen Oak Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Indian Springs Elementary
- Johnnycake Corners Elementary
- Liberty Tree Elementary
- Oak Creek Elementary
- Olentangy Meadows Elementary
- Scioto Ridge Elementary
- Tyler Run Elementary
- Walnut Creek Elementary
- Wyandot Run Elementary
- Berkshire Middle
- Hyatts Middle
- Liberty Middle
- Orange Middle
- Shanahan Middle
Pickerington Local Schools
- Fairfield Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Pickerington Elementary
- Preschool (Violet/Tussing)
- Sycamore Elementary
- Toll Gate Elementary
- Tussing Elementary
- Violet Elementary
- Diley Middle
- Harmon Middle
- Toll Gate Middle
- Lakeview Junior High
- Ridgeview STEM Junior High
- Central High (no lists – supplies determined by teacher)
- North High
Reynoldsburg City Schools
- French Run Elementary
- Herbert Mills Elementary
- Rose Hill Elementary
- Slate Ridge Elementary
- Summit Road Elementary
- Taylor Road Elementary
- Waggoner Road Middle
- Waggoner Road Jr. High
- Hannah J. Ashton Middle
- STEM Middle at Baldwin Road Jr. High
- BELL Academy
Upper Arlington City Schools
Whitehall City Schools
Worthington City Schools
- Bluffsview Elementary
- Brookside Elementary
- Colonial Hills Elementary
- Evening Street Elementary
- Granby Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Slate Hill Elementary
- Wilson Hill Elementary
- Worthington Estates Elementary
- Worthington Hills Elementary
- Worthington Park Elementary
- Kilbourne Middle
- McCord Middle
- Phoenix Middle: 7th grade
- Phoenix Middle: 8th grade
- Worthingway Middle
AUGUST 17
Buckeye Valley Schools
Circleville City Schools
Licking Heights Local Schools
Marion City Schools
Mt. Vernon City Schools
- Columbia Elementary
- Dan Emmett Elementary
- East Elementary
- Pleasant Street Elementary
- Wiggin Street Elementary
- Mount Vernon Middle: 6th grade
- Mount Vernon Middle: 7th grade
- Mount Vernon Middle: 8th grade
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Newark City Schools
Westerville City Schools
- ELC Preschool
- Alcott Elementary
- Annehurst Elementary
- Cherrington Elementary
- Emerson: Magnet
- Emerson: Gifted
- Fouse Elementary
- Hanby Elementary
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Huber Ridge Elementary
- Longfellow Elementary
- Mark Twain Elementary
- McVay Elementary
- Pointview Elementary
- Robert Frost Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- Wilder Elementary
- Blendon, Genoa, Heritage, Walnut Springs Middle Schools