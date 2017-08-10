Magazine: Law didn’t require consent to tape Scaramucci call

By Published:
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci says his profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster as White House communications director was recorded without his permission.

But a spokesperson for The New Yorker said Thursday that reporter Ryan Lizza wasn’t required by law to get Scaramucci’s consent to record the conversation.

Scaramucci called Lizza last month and insulted White House aides using vulgar language during the phone interview. The former Wall Street financier was fired July 31 after only 11 days on the job.

He used #lowlife to describe Lizza on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Scaramucci is planning a media tour next week, beginning Sunday with an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.” He’ll follow that up with an appearance Monday on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

