Police: Body found in trunk after Youngstown man fled to Niagara Falls

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Police took a Youngstown man into custody after they said he fled from the city to Niagara Falls, New York on Wednesday. Investigators found a woman’s body in the trunk of his car.

The investigation led officers all over Youngstown, trying to piece it together.

Police said they got a call around 4:30 p.m. from a man who said his brother — JeShawn Elliot — told him he just stabbed his girlfriend — Anvia Mickens — and was headed to Niagara Falls to commit suicide.

“We spoke to the brother, the initial caller, and we obtained a name for the girlfriend. We spoke to her mother and she also confirmed that she’s been missing,” Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said.

Mickens’ mother filed a missing persons report for her 28-year-old daughter and Youngstown police put out a nationwide pick-up on Elliot.

Police went to the mother’s house on Bradley Lane to begin their investigation.

Meanwhile, officers found Mickens’ car downtown, outside of where she works — but she was nowhere to be found.

They then moved on to a home in the 200 block of Outlook Avenue, where Elliot lives. It was a crime scene Wednesday evening and tons of police were there.

Police in Niagara Falls found Elliot’s silver Chevy Malibu around 7 p.m. at the Tony Romas hotel. Upon searching the car, they found a woman’s body in the trunk.

Officers found Elliot about a block away and took him to the hospital for evaluations.

Niagara Falls crime scene (Courtesy: WIVB in Buffalo, New York) Outlook Ave., Youngstown crime scene This man was taken into custody at the scene in New York but his identity has been verfied.

Investigators in both Youngstown and Niagara Falls are still trying to determine where the woman was killed. At this point, they cannot say if the body is that of Mickens.

“The next steps that we will be taking is to interview the suspect and process the contents of the vehicle, and see if we can determine the direction they arrived here, what time they arrived here, and things of that nature, as well as what it was that led to the death of this woman,” said E. Bryan Dalporto, superintendent of police for the Niagara Police Department.

He couldn’t say what police found inside Elliot’s house or if anything pointed to where the murder happened.