Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV

By Published:
In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo provided by the Vandergrift Police Department a vehicle, which contained a toddler inside, lies on its side after rolling down a 100-foot-high (30.48 meters) hill, in Vandergrift, Pa. Pennsylvania police said a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and the SUV rolled down the hill. (Joseph Gray/Vandergrift Police Department via AP)

VANDERGRIFT, PA (AP) — Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy “was happy as could be” and wasn’t injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill.

Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of “park.”

Police say his mother tried to stop the vehicle as it rolled down the driveway and headed toward the top of the hill but she was slightly run over and dragged in her attempt.

The SUV landed near some railroad tracks, wedged between two trees.

Police Officer Joe Gray says the boy had “no bumps, no bruises, no scrapes” when he was rescued.

He and mom were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s