COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday morning, RESCUEDohio held their first fundraiser 5K for pups!

It was the cutest 5K around, and was emceed by NBC4’s own Bob Nunnally.

In addition to taking in adult dogs, RESCUEDohio takes in many mother dogs and puppies to help limit exposure to shelter sickness. All puppies and dogs are given shots and spayed/neutered. All medical needs are taken care of by RESCUEDohio.

If you’re familiar with “Max’s Mission,” this is one of the rescues Max and Hattie Hawks work with.