Short North restaurants organize self defense class in honor of Reagan Tokes

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Many in the restaurant industry came together Thursday at a self-defense class in honor of Reagan Tokes.

The Columbus Restaurant Alliance put the glass together. It comes six months after the tragic death of Reagan Tokes after leaving her shift at a Short North bar.

At the event, around 50 women practiced their self-defense moves. Organizers say it’s important for them to learn how to fight back.

The Columbus Restaurant Alliance wanted women in the service industry to have an opportunity to learn how to keep themselves safe. They suggest walking in a buddy system, walking with confidence, being aware of surroundings.

“Attackers, criminals, predictors they pick victims who they assume are weak,” said State Rep. Kristin Boggs, who attended the class.

Most importantly, they stress that women need to fight back.

“A very common response is to just freeze,” said class participant Hana Hall.” Being able to practice these and just know these and like, you can’t just take one class.”

“If you can catch the attacker by surprise and there expecting you to be weak and you can demonstrate that you’re strong and confident that’s already going to give you the upper hand,” said Carly Hensley.

