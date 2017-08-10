Steelers 2017 preseason games to air on NBC4

(WCMH) — Friday’s NFL preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will air at 7pm on NBC4.

The NFL preseason dates and times were released today for all 32 teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers will air locally on NBC4 for all four of the games.

The television schedule is listed below.

Game #1 Friday, 8/11, 7-10pm Steelers vs NY Giants

Game #2 Sunday, 8/20, 4-7pm Steelers vs Atlanta

Game #3 Saturday, 8/26, 7:30-10:30pm Steelers vs Indianapolis

Game #4 Thursday, 8/31, 7:30-10:30pm Steelers vs Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers open up the regular season on the road in Cleveland on September 10.