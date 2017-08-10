Steelers 2017 preseason games to air on NBC4

By Published:

(WCMH) — Friday’s NFL preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants will air at 7pm on NBC4.

The NFL preseason dates and times were released today for all 32 teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers will air locally on NBC4 for all four of the games.

The television schedule is listed below.

Game #1 Friday, 8/11, 7-10pm Steelers vs NY Giants

Game #2 Sunday, 8/20, 4-7pm Steelers vs Atlanta

Game #3 Saturday, 8/26, 7:30-10:30pm Steelers vs Indianapolis

Game #4 Thursday, 8/31, 7:30-10:30pm Steelers vs Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers open up the regular season on the road in Cleveland on September 10.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s