Video shows moment suspected drunk driver was forced officer off freeway ramp

**WARNING: Video in the story is considered graphic**

By Published: Updated:

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Police in Houston Thursday released body camera video of a police officer jumping from a freeway overpass as he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

KPRC reported Officer R. Carter and C. Herrera were investigating a crash on the freeway ramp on July 28 when a vehicle came speeding toward them.

Carter was knocked out after falling from the ramp. He said when he came to, he radioed in and said a prayer.

“I could not feel my arms. I could not feel my legs,” he told KPRC.

Carter injured his back, spine, tailbone, left leg and his ankles.

Herrera suffered minor injuries and is back on duty.

During her initial court appearance, the suspect, Bianca Bennett was ordered held on $50,000 bond after being charged with intoxication assault.

Court records did not list an attorney for the 25-year-old Bennett.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s