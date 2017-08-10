Video shows moment suspected drunk driver was forced officer off freeway ramp

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Police in Houston Thursday released body camera video of a police officer jumping from a freeway overpass as he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

KPRC reported Officer R. Carter and C. Herrera were investigating a crash on the freeway ramp on July 28 when a vehicle came speeding toward them.

Carter was knocked out after falling from the ramp. He said when he came to, he radioed in and said a prayer.

“I could not feel my arms. I could not feel my legs,” he told KPRC.

Carter injured his back, spine, tailbone, left leg and his ankles.

Herrera suffered minor injuries and is back on duty.

During her initial court appearance, the suspect, Bianca Bennett was ordered held on $50,000 bond after being charged with intoxication assault.

Court records did not list an attorney for the 25-year-old Bennett.