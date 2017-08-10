Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

(WCMH) — A back-to-school display at a Walmart has caused an uproar on social media.

The display was a glass case containing several firearms with a sign above that read “Own the school year like a hero.” Photos of the display quickly spread across social media, with many people demanding an explanation from the giant retailer.

Walmart condemned the display, calling it “truly awful” and horrible.

A spokesperson for the company told CNN Money that they are working diligently to find out which store the display is in and to make sure the sign is removed.

The public backlash over the display is not a first for Walmart. In September 2016, the company had to apologize after a Florida Walmart had boxes of Coca-Cola staked to resemble the World Trade Center in an attempt to mark the anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In 2014, Walmart made a public apology after selling a “fat girl” Halloween costume on its website.