COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dan Good and the Columbus Board of Education said they are set to make a major announcement “about the future of the District” Thursday.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 11am Thursday at the District’s main office on State Street.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.