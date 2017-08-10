You Paid for it: Are tax breaks still needed in the Short North?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus has been too generous with tax abatements in the Short North district. That’s according to a new study commissioned by City Council last fall.

The draft study obtained by NBC4 looked at how competitive Columbus is on a national scale and examined its incentives policy.

Tax abatements eliminate the amount of property taxes owners and developers pay for new construction for a specific time, usually more than a decade. Supporters say they are critical for development. Critics call them tax breaks for the rich and say they represent missed revenue for public services like schools.

For the first time, we sat down with Columbus City Council President Zach Klein to discuss tax abatements in Columbus and this new study.

“The whole purpose of this study was to have community dialogue on how to move forward,” President Klein said.

In October, the city hired consulting firm HR&A Advisors, who found that while tax breaks in the Short North are too high, other areas like the Hilltop, east side and Linden, aren’t doing enough to spur development or be profitable to developers.

The Short North was also the smallest neighborhood examined, yet had the highest number of abated properties at six percent.

“I don’t think the study came back and said abatements are bad,” Klein said.

The study also found Columbus to be one of the fastest growing cities in the country and competes on a national level to attract jobs and families against cities like Charlotte, Austin and Dallas. Klein believes the success of Columbus is directly tied to the use of abatements.

“I think it was important to have a study to tell us, so that we know where to put on the gas and where to put on the brake,” Klein said.

The study recommends changing tax abatement policy depending on the area of town. For example, tax breaks in the Short North could still be used if the abated properties bring with them much-needed parking, but abatements are not needed to lure mid-rise developments with surface parking.

The study also recommends recapturing some abated funds in the Short North. According to recent trends, the study claims taking back 21 percent of future abatements would generate $1.7 million for the city. According to Klein that money could go to affordable housing and schools.

“The idea of getting rid of abatements altogether, is part of the conversation,” Klein said. Moving forward city council will be taking a hard look at abatements, but for now, they will continue on a case by case basis.

“There is an appropriate way to use abatements in an area like the Short North, just like there is an appropriate way to use abatements in the Hilltop,” Klein added.

City council is currently on summer recess. Leaders hope to craft example policies over the next few months while they take in public input.