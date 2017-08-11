Columbus police search for serial burglary suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are trying to identify a suspect in a series of burglaries covering multiple jurisdictions throughout the Central Ohio area.

He is believed to be working with at least one other suspect(s). They are suspected in approximately 30 business burglaries where cash registers, ATMs and coin machines had been pried open.

Sue Gall said it only took the burglars two minutes to get in and out of her Hey Hey Bar in Merion Village. She believes it wasn’t their first attempt.

“Probably two weeks ahead of time they tried to break, but somebody was here, and they jumped back in the car,” said Gall.

She said this time they came back to finished the job.

“They came in and grabbed the ATM out the door shoved it in the car. They grabbed my two cash registers and just pulled them yanked them and out the door they went.”

Gall had to replace two new cash registers as well as other things that were damaged.

“We bought new doors. They’re steel. They’re pretty secure.”

That left her paying a bill of more than 10-thousand dollars.

She added she understands this is sometimes the cost of doing business.

“We survive, and learn from it, and move on.”

Columbus Police is asking anyone with information to come forward.