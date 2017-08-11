Columbus police union votes no confidence in Mayor Ginther

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 9 says it has no confidence in Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Zach Klein, and Public Safety Director Ned Pettus.

FOP President Jason Pappas tells NBC4 the unanimous vote came Thursday evening during a closed meeting of Columbus’ police union.

The police union plans to host a news conference today at 4pm. NBC4 will carry it for you live online.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.