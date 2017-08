FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — There will be a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 11, according to the Franklin County DUI Task Force.

Task Force members will be on Frank Road west of Gantz Road in Franklin Township from 8pm to midnight on Friday.

Sobriety checkpoints are legal in Ohio as long as public notice is given that the checkpoint will be established. Even though the location is announced in advance, the checkpoints are often held in conjunction with less-visible types of enforcement nearby.