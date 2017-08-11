Identical, natural triplets born in New York

ALBANY, NY (WFLA/WNYT) – Some of New York’s newest residents are adorable newborn triplets.

The three boys were born at Albany Medical Center, making history.

The identical triplets were born without the help of fertility drugs.

The odds are better for winning the lottery than having identical triplets.

Ross, Silas and Jacen are healthy, wearing more than three pounds each.

Triplets are so rare that the hospital didn’t have a room for three babies in their Neo Natal intensive car unit.

The healthy triplets were born by C-section about two months early.

The babies are breathing on their own, but need time to be able to feed and maintain their body temperatures.