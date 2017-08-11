Judge issues gag order in case of buried newborn infant

LEBANON, OH (AP) — Attorneys and others involved in the case of an 18-year-old Ohio woman charged with aggravated murder in her newborn infant’s death have been ordered not to comment publicly outside the courtroom.

A Warren County judge issued the gag order Thursday in the case of Brooke Skylar Richardson. She has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the May death of the infant whose remains were found buried outside her home.

The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The prosecutor has alleged that Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Richardson’s attorney has said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

The judge says the gag order is intended to help ensure a fair trial.