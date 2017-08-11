Legal Tip of the Week | 8/11/2017

COLUMBUS (NBC4Law) — One of the most important decisions in last few decades with regards to the LGBTQ community is the Obergefell decision in 2015 when the United States Supreme Court granted equal rights and marriage equality to the LGBT community.

If you are a member of that community and you find yourself in a situation where you are fighting for the rights to be with your child, or you find yourself in the unfortunate situation where you’re contemplating divorce, it is really important that you meet with an attorney that has experience in this area.

Massucci Law Group has attorney’s that have fought successfully in the Supreme Court of Ohio for LGBT rights and same sex parents. You want an attorney who can give you a basic understanding of what your rights and responsibilities are in this area. The LGBT community has long awaited these rights and it is important that you understand what your rights for your children and in your marriage.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are contemplating divorce, you will want to meet with an attorney so they can explain what your rights and responsibilities are. One of the unique aspects of your marriage maybe how long have you been with your partner. Certainly you may not have gotten married until it was legal in Ohio, which was not until it was legal in the United States, but you may have had a ceremony prior to that. An attorney schooled in this area and someone who understands what the law actually says can help you understand what your rights really are in that marriage.

How about your children? Did you have children prior to that marriage? You may have wonderful rights relative to those children, and you may have lots of responsibilities as well, but it is important to understand the distinction prior to marriage and after marriage.

Please note that this is not legal advice, and we recommend that you consult an attorney such as our NBC4Law partner The Massucci Law Group.