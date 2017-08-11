Man killed after being struck by flying wheel along highway

WOWK Published: Updated:

(WOWK) – A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate.

According to a release, on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound.

A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Information was later obtained that the wheel may have fallen from a blue or dark colored Ford 1 ton dually truck pulling a tri-axle trailer, which was hauling two vehicles.

It is believed that the vehicle pulled off at the weigh station located at the 140 mile marker.

The West Virginia State Police is attempting to locate the driver of the Ford truck.

At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be sought in this incident. The West Virginia State Police is merely trying to help the victim’s family find closure.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s