Michigan man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of boys

By Published: Updated:
Tyler Lowis' Nov. 14, 2016 mug shot from the Kent County Correctional Facility (WOOD-TV)

Warning: Some details in this story may be considered graphic 

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD/WCMH) — A Sparta man who admitted to sexually abusing two boys and recording it has pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him.

Tyler Lowis, 23, was in a Kent County court Tuesday for a scheduled status conference when he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of child sexually abusive commercial activity and a count of using a computer to commit a crime.

WZZM-TV reports Lowis dressed one of the boys in a diaper and gave him a pacifier to muffle his cries. Also according to court records, Lowis called himself “daddy” and referred to his victim as “baby boy.”

Lowis was arrested in November 2016 after Michigan State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography. When police searched his house, they found video files of child porn, some of which showed Lowis and underage boys, according to court documents. Investigators say Lowis then admitted to having sexually abused the boys since 2015.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, several other charges against Lowis were dismissed Tuesday, including a third count of first-degree CSC, two counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors also recommended his sentences run concurrently. Still, two of the counts to which he pleaded guilty are punishable by up to life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s